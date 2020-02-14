Why are you seeking reelection?
I am running for reelection as district judge because I care about Cooke County and its future. I was born and raised here and chose to return to live and work. I have dedicated 32 years to public service in this community. I have been and will continue to be a hardworking full-time judge. In 2019, my court disposed of 1,842 cases — which is more cases disposed of than 28 counties with a greater population than Cooke County. The citizens of Cooke County deserve an experienced judge with a proven record as their district judge.
What are some of the challenges you see facing the court and how do you plan on addressing them?
The primary challenge facing the district court is the number of cases that are filed in the court. My court hears family, civil and criminal law cases. In 2019, 2,093 cases were added to my docket. Currently, 53% of the cases are family and civil law, and 47% are criminal law. Each of these cases generally require multiple hearings before a final disposition and some require jury trials. The challenge has been finding the time to schedule all the hearings and jury trials. Even with the high volume of cases, my court is run efficiently. In 2019, my Court disposed of 120.2% of the family law cases filed and in 2018, my court disposed of 110.0% of the civil law cases filed. The concern lies with the criminal cases. Last year, the district attorney indicted 966 cases — which is 332 more than the previous year. More importantly, almost half of those were not indicted until the last four months of the year. The effect of this was to make our criminal case clearance rate plummet to an all-time low. This is by far more indictments than any previous year — although the Gainesville Police Department Crime Record shows the crime rate in Gainesville decreased 56% in the last five years. My court did dispose of 772 of the criminal cases in 2019 and has disposed of 65 more criminal cases in January 2020 alone. The challenge will be to get the district attorney to dispose of as many criminal cases as they indict. With the creation of the CPS Court, the court will have additional time to set more criminal trials. Although last year, the district attorney had the opportunity to try 15 criminal trials, only nine criminal trials were held. If all three attorneys in the District Attorney’s Office prepare cases for trial and with more trial settings the criminal cases should move faster.
Tell us a bit about yourself.
I graduated from Lindsay High, Texas Tech University and Southern Methodist University School of Law. My first job after law school was serving as the Cooke County Attorney. After five years as County Attorney, I went into private practice for three years. I then was elected and served as the 235th District Attorney for 12 years. In 2005, I was elected as the 235th District Judge and have served as district judge for 15 years. I have one daughter, Katherine. I am a member of St. Peter’s Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.