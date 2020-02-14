Why are you running?
The current case management of our justice system must be modernized. The misuse of taxpayer funds continues to increase year after year by operating our district court as we always have. Aggressive scheduling modifications, utilization of technology and a willingness to innovate will drive taxpayer savings through reductions in jail costs and an increase in case efficiency.
Through my private practice, I witness the consequences of the significant drug problem we face. A drug court offers our community the opportunity to be better equipped to take a proactive approach. A drug court is an intensively supervised program for nonviolent offenders that provides a less adversarial environment for participants to confront their addiction. The program provides phases for participants with a continuum of treatment options tailored to each individual, including multiple monthly appearances and regular drug testing.
Drug court is intended as early intervention, with individuals screened as soon after arrest as possible. This allows for the most effective impact on the participant and control jail costs as well, lowering the overall costs to the taxpayer. With state and federal grants available to fund the startup, participant fees will help sustain the overall program.
For many criminal defendants, prison is the only alternative. To regain control over their lives, participants in drug court must face their addiction head on with the ongoing support of our community. Not only does this benefit the participant, but their loved ones as well by improving our county for future generations.
What are some of the challenges you see facing the court and how do you plan on addressing them?
The biggest challenge facing the court is the ever-growing backlog of cases and the correlating increase in costs to the taxpayer. As total criminal filings having more than doubled since 2015, the average length of time to handle each of those cases has also increased. Criminal cases make up 57% of the total cases filed in 2019. As the most burdensome court-related cost to the taxpayers, these cases must remain a primary focus. By reducing the time between hearings and decreasing the average length of each case we will see a reduction in jail costs, taxpayer savings and justice without unnecessary delay. Currently, it is not uncommon for criminal defendants to spend 120 days or more awaiting their first court appearance following indictment. At $50 per person per day for jail costs, each defendant can cost you more than $6,000 before ever appearing in court. With 1,333 criminal cases filed in 2019, this waste of taxpayer resources must be addressed and can only be achieved by overhauling the current, outdated system.
Tell us a bit about yourself.
My name is Kyle Kemp and I was born and raised in Lubbock, Texas. I completed my B.S. in Business Administration at the University of Texas at Dallas. Following my graduation from Texas Wesleyan (now Texas A&M) School of Law, my wife Katie and I moved to Cooke County and made this our home for the last 10 years. We recently moved to the Valley View area with our children.
