The Gainesville boys and girls soccer teams will have the same coach next season as girls head coach Danny Franco takes over as the new boys head coach after Andrew Kimmel stepped down recently.
Franco said he feels it will be a smooth transition as boys coach as he said he knows most of the kids on the team already.
As a former Leopards soccer player himself, Franco said he feels connected to the entire soccer program.
“We’re thinking about the best option for the guys and I threw my name out there,” Franco said. “I’ve gotten close to the guys. I’ve always been around helping and I guess being from Gainesville, I just felt like I I didn’t want someone else to have the program. I wanted to make sure I had my hands on it too. So it took a while but I was able to convince them.”
Having that connection with the boys, Franco said he can’t wait to build the program with his direction.
“I’m excited because I’ve been helping out with Kimmel and I get to have more of an influence with them and the eighth-grade class coming up,” Franco said. “I used to coach them before I started coaching high school so I’m excited to be able to be able to coach them again.”
The boys team did lose 12 seniors to graduation, so Franco said there is work to be done on the boys’ side.
“Half the team is gone, but the good thing with the JV was Kimmel always had good JV teams,” Franco said. “The talent is always going to be there from top to bottom, so it will be about the transition for those guys and the eighth-grade guys coming up to the freshmen team and getting them ready for varsity. So it might take a while and it’ll be rough at first because it’ll be a lot of new faces, but I think once we get into the district, I think we’ll be good.”
Franco said he still has confidence the team can compete for a district title like it did two seasons ago.
“I think we will be good and I think we’ll be fighting for district title like we always do,” Franco said. “I think that’s one thing about the guys program. It will always be fighting for district title We’re just hoping to make it past Life Oak Cliff.”
Life Oak Cliff has defeated Gainesville in the playoffs the past four consecutive seasons.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
