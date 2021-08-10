A Gainesville native will bring his barbering skills home Saturday to help local school kids.
Hair & Hope Ministries will offer free back-to-school haircuts Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at Martin Luther King Church of Christ, 808 M.L.K. Jr Ave.
The ministry is the brainchild of Arthur Johnson, a 1984 graduate of Gainesville High School. He had provided free haircuts at Dallas-area shelters for several years when he got the idea to help out back home.
“We heard there was need for it back in my hometown,” said Johnson.
Johnson, a licensed barber, began the Gainesville effort four years ago and it hasn’t changed since. Any kids who need haircuts just need to to show up, first come, first served.
“We cut all types of hair,” Johnson told the Register. “I'll be honest with you – people don't understand that – white, black, hispanic – it doesn't make any difference.”
