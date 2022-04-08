breaking
Friday E-Edition delayed due to technical errors; should be up at 10:30 a.m.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Charles Lyndel Carroll, 64, of Gainesville, passed away March 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 29, 1957, in Sherman. Chuck loved classic cars. He spent many hours working on and restoring classic vehicles. He also enjoyed fishing when he was younger. Mr. Carroll is survived b…
Most Popular
Articles
- Ft. Worth area district embroiled in school lunch controversy
- More storms headed for Cooke County
- Gainesville soccer players named to all-district teams
- Collinsville rallies, beats Era
- Whitesboro races past Callisburg
- Texas regulator approves utilities leasing out excess broadband capacity
- Valley View blanks Callisburg
- Eagles fall in extras
- EDITORIAL: What to do about downtown parking?
- M of H museum groundbreaking set for April 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.