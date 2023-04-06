Gainesville City Council approved Piazza Construction as the Construction Manager-at-Risk (CMAR) to oversee construction of an addition to the Gainesville Civic Center.
In an email to the Register, City Manager Barry Sullivan explained the expansion of the center to the east and south.
“There will be a new kitchen, restrooms and storage added to the east side,” said Sullivan. “The main room will be extended to the south, increasing the size of the room by around 33 percent.”
Sullivan also elaborated on what the role of a CMAR.
“Construction Manager-at-Risk is a specific legal way to select a contractor for the job,” said Sullivan. “The city selected a contractor based upon qualifications. The City and the contractor [Piazza, in this agreement] agreed to a fee for the contractor’s services. The contractor then follows state law to bid the work out to subcontractors. The general contractor then provides the city with guaranteed price for the construction.”
Sullivan told the council Tuesday what this agreement will entail.
“There’s some fixed costs of $5,000 for pre-construction fees, and then the direct contract manager-at-risk fee will be about $220,000,” said Sullivan. “After those fixed costs, there will be a charge of seven percent on top of all other construction for them to manage the facility, or for them to manage the job.”
Piazza will continue working with the plans to help Gainesville make the best deals.
“With this, they will go and look for an engineer now, because there’s 90 percent plans; they will look for ways to save money and make some changes … They’ll go through and work with the engineers to change those out … and complete the plans … and they will get bids from subcontractors,” said Sullivan. “They’ll put a package together and the next time you see this, they’ll be giving [the council] a guaranteed full price.”
The full package and price tag should be presented to the council by late spring.
Tractor Bob’s
The council also approved a Performance Agreement with Thirty-Five and Liberty, LLC, the holding company for the new Tractor Bob’s operation in the old Liberty Crossing outlet mall.
“We’ve talked over this a couple of times,” said William Myers, executive director of the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation. “It’s a multi-phase project … We have two parts to the incentive: one will be based on jobs and the other on sales tax. The jobs incentive only goes up to $400,000; the sales tax incentives is based on their production and their sales performance, and it’s unlimited.”
This agreement dictates that the city will partially reimburse Thirty-Five and Liberty to incentivize them bringing more jobs and business to Gainesville. It is fully dependent on the success of the business and the jobs that are created. The agreement will last until 2027, and there are 390 potential new jobs projected.
TIRZ
The council also is looking at the possible development of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) with RCI Gainesville 110 LP, a development company that wants to build a 115-acre industrial park off of FM 1202 near Camp Howze.
This agreement would encourage RCI to develop public utilities as part of their development through partial reimbursement and tax cuts, building infrastructure that would benefit the city. However, before the TIRZ can be developed, further discussion is needed, leading to the council approving the next step — a Deposit and Reimbursement agreement.
“What this agreement does is it has the developer put up money, and that money the city can utilize to go through the process to determine if we want to provide this TIRZ; there is no obligation for the city council to enter this TIRZ agreement, but for us to fully examine it, it’s going to cost us between 15 and $25,000 … that will go to pay for attorneys, P3 Works … to pay for their consulting service, and also engineers that will be hired to help us out, look at this project,” said Sullivan. “This makes sure the developer pays 100 percent of that, even if we decide not to do the TIRZ; this just covers our costs going into this deal.”
In other business, the council authorized the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-250 for the public works department and approved an ordinance changing the property at 1120 S. Grand St. from a Single-Family Zoning District to a Restricted Commercial District.
