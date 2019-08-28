After struggling through a 1-4 start, the Gainesville Leopards more than salvaged their 2018 football season.
The Leopards won their first district tilt and used back-to-back wins over Mineral Wells and Decatur to punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.
The 2019 season will be head coach James Polk’s fourth at the helm and while he had an opportunity to make some changes to the offense and defense this season, he said it was important to stick with what his team knows.
“A lot of people just change sometimes for the sake of it,” Polk said. “I feel like it doesn’t matter what kind of athletes that you have. What we do offensively, we’re not dead set on throwing the ball 50 times a game and or having our quarterbacks making all these reads. We know we can run or pass. This will probably be a little bit of an easier offense to call because we have a lot of options. And I’m not really worried about pleasing this kid or that kid because we have so many options that we can get the ball anywhere.”
The Leopards will be led by new starting quarterback Traylen Shinault, who takes over for the graduated Draylon Franklin.
Starting running back Brandon Baker will anchor the backfield after posting 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.
Izaiah Baker will also play an integral role for the Leopards after putting up over 1,000 yards of offense last season.
Polk and the coaching staff will use Baker in a variety of situations.
“Izaiah has worked hard and he’s earned everything that’s going to come to him this year,” Polk said. “With kids like that and have done everything we’ve asked him to do, I feel like we do owe it to him to try and figure out ways to get him involved and build offense and defense around some of his skills without changing integrity and what we’re trying to do. The kid is electric. He really is.”
The Leopards have nine players returning on offense and eight returning on defense from a season ago.
Polk said how the coaching staff will utilize some of their two-way players will be critical to the Leopards’ success.
“I just think that if we stay healthy, and we manage our personnel, we will be OK,” Polk said. “And the reason why we have to manage our personnel is because those guys also play defense. And so sometimes, this might look good, but we have to understand that they might not be able to do that right then because of their energy levels, so we have to really manage our players and don’t get caught up in the moment too much.”
If the Leopards want to repeat their trip to the playoffs, Polk said getting off to a better start with their non-district schedule is imperative.
The Leopards will have three of their first five games of the season at home and Polk said having a winning record headed into district play is the goal.
“Our focus has been trying to have a winning record,” Polk said. “We haven’t won an opening game since I’ve been here, so that is a big goal of ours. Everything that we’ve done in offseason, we hope that it carries over to Friday.”
Junior wideout and safety Robyn “Bubbie” Hardin will play a key role on both sides of the ball and despite having his positions already ironed out, Hardin said he would play anywhere if given the chance.
“It’s good because I felt like my team will need me on both sides, so I’m not worrying about anything,” Hardin said. “It’s good for me. On defense, we need to keep talking, keep leading and keep communicating because on defense, communication is key. When we’re on the same page, and we work together, we can’t be stopped. We can get picks and score touchdowns.”
Polk said having Hardin on the field is crucial for several reasons.
“He’s really important offense because he knows every position on the field,” Polk said. “He knows gator, quarterback, running back and receiver. He is a really intelligent kid. He’s also the quarterback of our secondary and our defense. He gets everybody lined up.”
The Leopards will be without lineman Devlyn Hall this season due to a long-term health concern and Polk said he will be sorely missed.
“He’s the best player in the program,” Polk said. “We’re just trying to get him back in shape so he can possibly play baseball.”
After last season’s success, Hardin said the team is ready to take the next step.
“I really expect big things,” Hardin said. “We’ve got to keep working and keep getting better, you know. I felt it was a big step because once we made playoffs, we feel like we gained confidence and we can come back and we can do it next year. We can go even farther. It was a big step in the program was good. It was good for us.”
