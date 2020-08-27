As the Gainesville Leopards enter their fifth season under head coach James Polk, they’ve showed progress each year with last season being the most productive in a long time.
Gainesville jumped out to a 7-0 start en route to a second consecutive playoff berth, but the Leopards are unsatisfied with just making the playoffs.
They want to get past the first round of the playoffs and start making consistently deep runs.
Senior nose guard Dwayne Wilson said the team is beyond motivated to surpass last season’s success.
“This year will be one of our best years since I’ve been in high school because of the leadership in general,” Wilson said. “We come out to practice and we don’t mess around. I think being accountable is going to make us better this year. We’re not playing around this year. We need to take every day seriously. The expectations are high and we don’t want to get knocked out in the first round. Everybody is tired of losing in the first round. We’re ready to get past the first round and get some trophies.”
Senior linebacker Mason Ford will be a mainstay for the Leopards’ defense as he moves from inside linebacker to outside linebacker and he said is ready for the challenge.
As high as he is on the linebacker crew, another part of the defense has him even more optimistic and he echoed Wilson’s sentiments about making it past the first round of the playoffs.
“I feel our best group is probably the defensive line,” Ford said. “it’s going to take leadership from the seniors and we want to keep that mindset of winning and we don’t want to go out in the first round again. We can’t have any mistakes. We have to finish each play and I think we’ll be good. It’s our senior year and we want to win.”
Ford is just one of several key seniors that will bolster the Leopards’ defense that was lethal when it came to forcing turnovers last season and Polk said the linebacker position is one of the strengths of this year’s team.
“We’ve had a shift in the type of player we want at each position, so with his experience and athleticism, we felt he’d be better at outside linebacker,” Polk said. “He’s a great kid who is really smart and really athletic. He reminds me of a Sean Lee type player. He’s always where he needs to be. He led the team in tackles the last two years. He always seems to be making plays.”
Polk said the Leopards’ experience this season can’t be understated.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that over the past two years have a lot of Friday night experience and that goes a long way,” Polk said.
Senior Robyn “Bubby” Hardin will take over at the quarterback position and Polk said Hardin is like having another coach on the field.
“He started for us at safety last year and he’s a great kid,” Polk said. “He’s a general. When you come to practice, it doesn’t matter if it’s offense or defense, you will hear him out there coaching. He gets them lined up and tells them what to do. When we pull him off the field, he doesn’t waste time. He’s coaching the backups and getting them lined up. I’m really fired up to see how Bubby plays this year.”
Hardin was also the Leopards’ point guard for their basketball team and he brings with him his speed and elusiveness.
Senior Christopher Feagins will headline the Leopards’ backfield at running back while also solidifying Gainesville’s secondary after being selected to the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors all-state team.
Feagins racked up 608 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while also hauling in a team-high five interceptions and making 37 tackles as a defensive back.
As much as Polk expects Feagins to step up as the starter this season, the Leopards will use a committee of running backs to drive their run-first offense.
“We’ve got a bunch of really good athletes that can play running back and it will pretty much be the hot hand,” Polk said. “They all play defense too, so it will be a lot of different guys.”
Senior tight end Tre Lawson will also be a threat in the passing game for the Leopards and Polk said they will play him all over the field.
The Leopards will have their hands full in a difficult district with Springtown, Lake Worth, Wichita Falls Hirschi, Decatur and Burkburnett, but the Leopards had success against many of those teams last season.
Polk doesn’t want to put too much pressure on the season to win a certain amount of games, but he said there is no denying how far the Leopards see themselves going.
“If we stay healthy and everything is good, not being a district champion and not getting out of the first round of the playoffs and not making a deep run would be a disappointment to me,” Polk said. “It’s a double-edged sword. The expectations are higher because I truly feel the team can get it done, but it’s going to take some things to go in the right direction.”
