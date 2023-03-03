A federal jury in Plano has found a Gainesville man guilty of drug and gun charges.
Robert Leon Franklin III, 40, of Gainesville, was convicted Wednesday of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of ammunition by a felon.
According to Cooke County District Attorney John Warren, Franklin was stopped on Feb. 22, 2019 by a Cooke County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation.
“The deputy observed an AR-15 pistol lying the floorboard behind the front passenger seat. Mr. Franklin did not have a valid driver’s license and was on probation for driving without a license out of Grayson County. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, deputies located 11 baggies of cocaine in a Crown Royal bag that was in the trunk behind a speaker box,” Warren stated in a press release.
“After his arrest for the guns and drugs, the CCSO searched Mr. Franklin’s cell phone. On his phone, they found evidence of promotion of prostitution in Cooke County and other surrounding counties. The case was investigated by the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Homeland Security Investigations,” Warren continued.
Warren and First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson chose to present the case to a federal grand jury, which then indicted Franklin. Warren’s office is able to prosecute some violent offenders in federal court through a nationwide program called Project Safe Neighborhood. The program is designed by the Department of Justice to create safer neighborhoods and to reduce gun and gang violence in local communities.
Upon joining the program, Erlandson was appointed to the position of Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA). Since joining the program Mr. Erlandson has prosecuted over 30 violent offenders from Cooke County in federal court that resulted in federal prison sentences.
“Joining Project Safe Neighborhood has been a great opportunity for our office to prosecute violent offenders from Cooke County in federal court where they receive lengthy prison sentences. Unlike those who receive state prison sentences, federal sentences have little to no parole. This means they stay in prison longer,” Warren explained.
Franklin was tried in the United States District Court for the Eastern District. Federal District Judge Sean Jordan presided over the trial. The United States was represented by First Assistant District Attorney of Cooke County Eric Erlandson in his capacity as a Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA) and Assistant United States Attorney Lesley Brooks. Franklin was represented by Phillip Ray of Frisco. He will be sentenced later by Judge Jordan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.