A local art showcase set for September has been moved to online only, thanks to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual show will still be judged and have the same GAVA and business Awards, as well as $4,700 in prize money. nd so because of the $4700 in prize money, entry fees remain the same.
Artist may enter and pay the fee via a Google Form on the gainesvillevisualarts.org website. The deadline to submit art is midnight, Sept. 5. The virtual gallery will be on the GAVA website Sept. 12 -Oct. 3. Awards will be announced on Sept. 12.
