Gainesville senior golfer Seth Kee has been building up to this moment for a long time. Despite having his golf season canceled due to the coronavirus, Kee found a way to secure his collegiate future.
Kee recently signed his national letter of intent to Texas A&M University-San Antonio and it wasn’t until late that he decided on A&M-SA.
With and eye on staying in the area for college, Kee was talking to the University of Houston coach and he referred him to Christie Cano, the new coach at A&M-SA.
After talking with Cano for a while, he received an offer and the rest is history.
“It’s everything,” Kee said of signing at A&M-SA. “It’s what I’ve been working towards and what I’ve based all my decisions on. It’s awesome to get to play at the next level and get to be on a sports team for the next four years. I’m looking forward to having a new team to play on and getting to know my teammates and getting to practice at good facilities.”
Kee had offers from Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Oregon Institute of Technology and Northwestern Christian University in Oregon, but with Kee wanting to stay local, he was leaning toward Oklahoma Panhandle State.
“I wanted to stay in Texas if I could, so after getting a good school in Texas, it was the right fit,” Kee said. “I was excited. It was good being able to finally relax knowing what school I was going to. That was a relief. I’ve been working towards this for the last five years. It was a big moment. It was really exciting and it boosted my spirits after having my golf season canceled and it fired me up for the next level.”
Having his senior season truncated was a bummer, Kee said.
“It sucked,” Kee said. “I was really looking forward to moving past district last year and hopefully playing at state. I just had to kind of adjust and roll with the punches. They told us we weren’t going to have the rest of the school year around April and I was bummed out for a day or two. You just kind of had to learn how to adapt to it.”
Even worse, Texas golf courses were shut down for several weeks which kept Kee from preparing for his time at college.
“That was probably the worse part,” Kee said. “I knew I had college to look forward to, but not being able to play or practice to get ready for college, that was the worst part was not being able to get better while other states got to get better. I had to stay at home. I live in a smallish neighborhood so I really couldn’t get anything in.”
Kee’s first round back at his home course of Gainesville Municipal Golf Course was a 72, but that was high for him and he said he learned then just how far behind he was.
“It was relieving and it was nice to get back out there and play,” Kee said. “I was rusty. Taking three or four weeks off took its toll. I had to work to get back. Usually I play in the 60s out there, but I was slapping it all over the place. I made a list of things I needed to work on. I lost all my feel when I was sitting at home. There was a lot of technical stuff that you lose over time if you’re not working on it four or five times a week.”
Being able to pay for his college with his golf skills is awesome, Kee said.
“If you can get any type of financial help being able to do what you love and get an education out of it, that’s the whole basis behind doing what I’m doing,” Kee said. “Getting an education out of something I’ve worked at and something I really enjoy is nice.”
Kee said he thinks he will fit in well on the team at A&M-SA.
“I’m pretty confident that it’s going to be a good environment and that I’ll be able to play well and support them,” Kee said. “I’m looking forward to playing on a team more than anything. I haven’t really had a team dynamic in high school and I can’t wait to surround myself with people that are driving toward the same goal that I am.”
Kee knows he has much to work on in the coming months.
“I need to fine tune my game,” Kee said. “It’s almost like playing in a tournament. You need to peak when you get there so when I get around the staff, they can build me up. I want to be able to play my best and hopefully they can help me expand upon the best portions of my game instead of work back to what I lost during COVID-19.”
Specifically, Kee said he needs to work on his short game and if he can get that ironed out, he should be in good position when he gets to A&M-SA.
“I need to work on my short game dialed in with my wedges and my putting,” Kee said. “I just need to make sure I’m solid from 150 yards in because that’s where I’m able to score. All throughout high school, I’ve been consistently the longest player and in college, I know everyone will be able to hit the ball long. I’m pretty confident there, so if I can get everything around it good, I should be in good shape.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
