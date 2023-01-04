Gainesville ISD will hold a substitute orientation Monday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m.-noon. All subs are required to attend orientation prior to being approved for employment.
All substitutes must complete an online employment application prior to the training at www.gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources. Applicants must bring a current driver’s license, social security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. in Gainesville. For any questions, call Human Resources at 940-665-4362.
