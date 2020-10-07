Today, Wednesday, Oct. 7, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that bars in Texas can reopen for in-person service next week.
Effective Oct. 14, bars in counties that opt in will be able to open at 50% capacity. Abbott said regions of the state where coronavirus patients make up more than 15% of hospital capacity will not be allowed to open bars.
The Register asked Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley if the county would allow bars to reopen next week in light of the news. Brinkley said he was at a conference when the announcement was made. However, he did say he has seen the announcement but had yet to see the order itself.
“Will evaluate when we get it,” Brinkley said.
As of Tuesday evening, Oct. 6, the county only had one person hospitalized because of the coronavirus. That person was in a Denton County hospital, county officials said.
This report will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.