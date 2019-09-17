It’s been a while since the Muenster Hornets lost a lopsided regular season game and Friday, Sept. 13, they got a dose of reality in a 39-12 defeat at the hands of Pottsboro.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said he knew the Cardinals would be a difficult test, but the Hornets made it harder on themselves with a poor effort in the first half.
“Getting beat, I’ve got no problem with that,” Carney said. “That’s part of life, whether it’s football or life or whatever, but I was really disappointed in what I thought was a lack of effort in the first half. I don’t know if you call it miscommunication, lack of execution or sloppy play, whatever you want to call it, but the lack of effort and that was the most disappointing thing for sure. We knew going in what they were going to be a really good team.”
Muenster linebacker and fullback Reagan Johnson was suspended for the first half of their game against Pottsboro because of a personal foul penalty committed in the second half against Lindsay.
Carney said he thought the team missed Johnson’s attitude and energy.
“I thought somebody would be able to step up and kind of take his spot, but it’s obvious when he’s on the field like he was in second half compared to the first half.”
The Cardinals, now 3-0, were a formidable test for the Hornets, who are still figuring out things on offense.
“They’ve got a really talented quarterback and he’s a great running quarterback,” Carney said. “The running back is not someone you give a lot of credit on field but when you play him, you see how big he is. Then of course, their wide receiver was an exceptionally good athlete. They’re a good football team. Like I said, there’s no shame in losing to a good football team like that but I just didn’t think we had the effort and that’s the most disappointing thing.”
The Hornets tried to use a new look on offense, but Carney said he thinks the they will revert back to a previous look.
“We tried to go shotgun the first part of the game because we thought maybe that would help us and it didn’t turn out that way we want,” Carney said. “We probably had more success running the football under center than we did running or throwing. We realized maybe we are an under-center team like we’ve been doing originally and maybe that’s what we’re best at.”
Muenster will host Trinity Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hornet Stadium.
