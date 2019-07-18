There are two facets of summer conditioning at Muenster — staying active during the down time and preparing for two-a-day practices.
The Muenster Hornets stress being ready for the football season, especially considering their non-district schedule is consistently one of the toughest in the region and state.
Head coach Brady Carney said the Hornets can’t afford to be shaking off rust in the first few games of the season.
“We’re usually pretty successful to start the season and I think that goes back to how hard our kids work during the summer,” Carney said. “Sometimes you see programs that it takes two or three games to kind of get rolling, maybe even to get in shape or finish the game. I preach to the kids that I don’t want to take that time. When we take our first snap, I want us to play four quarters of football as hard and as fast as we can, so I hope we’re conditioned to do that.”
Carney said there has always been a history of commitment by the Muenster athletes to working out in the summer.
“When we go into fall camp here in two weeks, hopefully the kids are conditioned and not where they’re falling out on me the first day,” Carney said. “We’re lucky here. If we’ve got 100 Kids participate in athletics, then usually 90% of them show up, so for the most part, all our kids participate and are committed to the program. They’re here during the summer. It’s been like that since I’ve been here.”
Carney said the workouts are a mixture of weightlifting and agility training, including resistance training.
“Everyday we’re getting something in the weight room and we’re getting some sort of speed and agility outside,” Carney said. “Today we lifted, ran 800 yards and let them go out after that. So we got a little bit of conditioning, but I think you’ve got to balance both.”
The Hornets go three weeks on and one week off of their summer conditioning and Carney said it was important to strike a balance between work and letting the kids enjoy their summer.
“I feel like sometimes the kids need a little bit of a break,” Carney said. “Take a kid like Danny Luttmer for example. Danny is playing baseball in June somewhere and if we’re playing 7-on-7, which we haven’t played much, he’s doing that. Then he’s spending time in summer league basketball, so there’s no break for kids anymore. And then you’re asking to be up here for two hours every morning. So it’s tough, but if you don’t do it nowadays, I feel like you fall behind. That’s just my opinion.”
Carney said the next two weeks will be intentionally difficult to ramp kids up for two-a-days.
“Next week, we’re going to finish with like, five sets of five and 90% of our max, which is a hard workout, so we’re trying to get stronger than we have ever been this summer and hopefully we’ll be in better shape than we were when we started in June,” Carney said.
