Only one team can walk away champions at the end of the season. The Muenster Hornets know what that’s like.
They were the only undefeated team in Class 2A Division II in 2017, when they won the school’s first state championship, but Friday, Dec. 6, the Hornets faced the two-time defending state champion Mart Panthers for the second consecutive season.
For the second straight year, the Panthers had the Hornets’ number as they cruised to a 53-7 win to eliminate Muenster from the playoffs.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said he liked the Hornets’ start to the game, but things got away from them in the second quarter.
“That’s kind of how it goes for those guys and once they get a little bit of success, the dominoes start falling,” Carney said of the Panthers. “That’s what happened in the second quarter. It was 8-0 after the first and then you look up and they had a 70-yard run and a reverse that went for a touchdown.”
Mart took an 8-0 lead with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter after Muenster went 3-and-out on offense to begin the game.
The Hornets had the ball into Mart territory at the 31-yard line, but were forced to turn the ball over on downs.
With Mart up 14-0 and the ball, they used a 77-yard touchdown to make it 20-0 and then after a turnover on downs from Muenster, the Panthers delivered the back breaker as they recovered their own fumble on a reverse play and took it in for a 62-yard touchdown.
“It goes back to their speed compared to our lack of,” Carney said. “When you put their skill kids in space against our kids, it’s hard for us to make 1-on-1 tackles. I was really happy with the first quarter and the second quarter got away from us.”
Mart had a 33-0 lead at halftime and Carney said the team’s goal was to win the second half. Carney said the team showed a lot of fight the rest of the game.
“If we would have converted a few here or there and made our field goals, they would have outscored us 20-13 in the second half,” Carney said. “I was proud with how we finished the game, considering what it could have been.”
The Hornets are still building the consistent tradition that the Panthers have been known for and Carney said that tradition goes a long way this time of the season.
“The expectations are high and their kids work hard to maintain that tradition,” Carney said. “Their tradition goes back to the 1960’s, so that carries a lot of weight. In any other quarterfinal matchup, our odds are much better, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see them win four or five straight championships. The next few years they’re going to be really talented.”
Moving forward, Carney said he wants his younger kids to understand that to be a state champion, speed is the name of the game.
“I thought we had that in 2017,” Carney said. “From our defensive line to our defensive backs, we were all pretty fast. We were able to neutralize teams’ speed. To be a true champion, we have to understand that we have to get stronger and mainly faster.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.