Whitesboro had the deepest football playoff run in school history last year, and the Bearcats are looking to do it again.
Whitesboro reached the regional final last year and played a December football game for the first time. After that great season, coach Cody Fagan said the players are more confident this year.
“I think anytime you’ve done something for a first time, there’s a point of pride there where you were part of something great,” Fagan said. “You were a part of something that had never been done before, and it gives you that extra bit of confidence. And then more so than that is the extra work we got in. That was an extra month of football for us. That’s JV kids all the way up, that’s 20 extra practices. That’s a whole lot of extra work that those kids got to improve themselves heading into this year.”
Whitesboro finished third in its district last year but rebounded to win three playoff games. After dominating Breckenridge, the Bearcats defeated two district champions before ultimately falling to Brock.
Whitesboro senior Greyson Ledbetter said the upperclassmen led the postseason charge.
“We all stepped up, and we started knowing what we were capable of,” Ledbetter said. “We know we can hang with better teams, so we just started working harder, grinding, and it started paying off.”
The run caught people’s attention. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ranked Whitesboro No. 17 in 3A Division I this preseason after not ranking the Bearcats last year. The better teams in Region I will be aware of Whitesboro as a potential threat, so the Bearcats will have to play that much better to replicate last year.
As much as last year’s run did for the team, Fagan said the Bearcats must look forward.
“There’s a little more of a target on your back because of what you did,” Fagan said. “People are going to know a little bit more about you, but at the end of the day, that’s last year’s team. This is a new team. We put those trophies up months ago, hadn’t looked at them. We want to go get more. We want to do that this year, and we’ve got to go each and every day, do what we’ve been doing in the weight room, set new personal records on the weights and set ‘em out here on the field and try to be the best version of the 2022 Bearcats.”
Whitesboro returns 15 lettermen from last year, including seven offensive starters. Ledbetter had a promising start to the season before suffering an injury, but he is healthy now and ready to contribute again. All-state quarterback Mac Harper returns after tossing 26 passing touchdowns last year.
Jacob Castillo, a senior lineman, said he is confident going into this season.
“Most of our guys came back,” Castillo said. “Our whole O-line basically came back. We got our starting running back. He’s back. He was injured last year. We had a lot of injuries last year, but we’re hoping to stay healthy this year and keep pushing.”
Whitesboro boasts 18 seniors this year, the most since Fagan took over. Assuming they avoid injuries, some of them will have started over 30 football games by the end of the regular season. The experience from those extra four weeks of football should pay off this year with a veteran team.
That experience will be necessary against a tough schedule. Although Whitesboro gets both scrimmages at home, Bearcat Stadium will only see four games this year. In non-district, a strong Bells team will be the only home game as the Bearcats hit the road three times, including a trip north of the Red River to face Sulphur (OK).
Fortunately, Fagan said Whitesboro plays well on the road.
“The fact that some of them are home, some of them are away is really not an issue with our kids,” Fagan said. “We’re a Region 1 football team, where we traveled over 1,600 miles playing football last year. So, I think our kids enjoy being on the road. They enjoy being at home. They just enjoy getting out there and playing the game.”
The largest school on the non-district schedule, Krum, is the only non-playoff team from last year, though the Bobcats bring back most of their starters. Bells was a regional semifinalist, while Pottsboro and Sulphur each won a game.
Fagan said each team presents a different challenge.
“I feel like it’s a good schedule that’s going to test us,” Fagan said. “It’s going to give us a mix of some slot-T, some spread, some power offense, all the things that we’re going to see along the way, and that’s at the end of the day what you want. You want to see a bunch of different offenses and defenses to prepare you for the games that truly do matter.”
Although Whitesboro doesn’t get many home games, they do get some important matchups at home. The Bearcats have to travel to Brock once again, but the other teams expected to be in the playoff hunt all travel to Whitesboro. The Bearcats open district play against rival Pilot Point, then host Peaster two weeks later. Whitesboro gets a bye week after Brock to prepare for the home finale against Paradise. All have made the playoffs at least once the past two seasons.
The district won’t be easy, and the region is even tougher. Still, Fagan said he believes this team can make it back to December football.
“Ball’s gotta bounce right along the way to play it all the way through 16 games, but I think they absolutely have that ability,” Fagan said. “But we don’t talk a lot about that. We bring it up in our first meeting, and then the rest of the year is, ‘What can I do in the next five-minute period to get better? What can I do in this next rep? What can I do in the next 10 minutes?’ Live in the moment, be in the moment. Worry about that time when it gets here. You spend time worrying about that, we’ll forget about today.”
