Rieta Dufurrena of Gainesville and her mare Kisss recently won a championship in the Intermediate Non-Pro Derby at the 2022 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) event in Fort Worth.
Kisss is a 4-yearold mare owned by Dufurrena’s father, Ed Dufurrena also of Gainesville. In the Intermediate Non-Pro Derby first go, Rieta and Kisss marked a 216 to qualify them for the second go where they earned a composite score of 425. This composite made them one of the 17 horse and rider teams to advance to the Intermediate Non-Pro Derby finals.
Rieta piloted Kisss to a score of 218 in the finals to win $4,923.89 and the championship title.
“She is super, super sweet and I think she has a lot of potential,” said Rieta of Kisss in an interview following their championship run.
The 2022 event was held at the historic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth.
First Presbyterian hosts Tai Chi classes
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at Denton and Church streets in downtown Gainesville.
Tai Chi with Retha Bond is at 6 p.m. and choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Session meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Bible Study at the Stanford House is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
DASH deliveries are at 10 a.m. on Aug 27.
For more information, leave a message on the church voice mail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal. net.
GHS football, volleyball tix on sale online
Tickets will once again be sold online only for all Gainesville High and Junior High games this year.
Fans are able to buy reserved seats through the online portal, including reserved seating for Varsity football games. All other events are all general admission seating only.
Tickets for all GJH and GHS home games for the Fall are available at goleopards.org/eventtickets High school and junior high students in fall athletics, band, cheer, and dance will receive a student athletic pass.
Senior citizens (age 60 and older) are able to request a senior citizen pass. To obtain the pass, they should bring driver’s licenses to the GISD administration building at 800 S. Morris. Passes may only be obtained for those present.
