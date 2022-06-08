STEM classes at Cooke Co. Library
The Cooke County Library will offer “S.T.E.M.ed Up” classes again this summer! The library will be offering classes on Monday, June 20 and Monday, July 18 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Students will learn how science, technology, engineering and math relate to everyday life. By using hands on activities, special topics will be covered in each class.
The class is for children ages 8 - 12 years old. The class has 12 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions.
Circus in Whitesboro runs through Sunday
The circus has come to Whitesboro.
Piccolo Zoppe: A Boutique Circus visits the Equine Aqua Spa Center, 1257 CR 132, June 3-11. This European circus features performers doing a variety of equestrian skills in the theater tent. The performers will greet attendees in the gathering tent, where they can step back in time and indulge in European pastries, popcorn, cotton candy and more.
The general public is invited to attend performances Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 5 p.m., June 10 at 7:30 p.m., June 11 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and June 12 at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are adults $20, Children 12 and under $15, and Military and First Responders free. Tickets may be purchased at www.circusatthespa.com.
For more information, call 903-818-6616.
Literary LEGOs return to Cooke Co. Library
The Cooke County Library will offer the “Literary LEGOs” children’s project this summer. These classes use the love of LEGOs to encourage children to read about and physically explore science, design and math.
Rhonda Rhoades, Patron Services/Researcher, is the project coordinator and instructor of the classes. Rhonda has a love for LEGOs and is the perfect choice to head this project.
“This will be my fifth year to manage the “Literary LEGOs” project. I think the ocean theme is a great one for these classes. I can’t wait to see how the kids use their imagination and create.” said Rhoades.
This free program will be offered on Wednesdays from 10:30 – 11:30 am. There will be 4 sessions — June 8-15, June 22-29, July 6-13 and July 20-27.
Children ages 5 – 12 years old may attend and are required to sign up for classes. Sign up should be done before the first class of the session starts. There is a limit
