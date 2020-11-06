The Lindsay Knights made school history Thursday, Nov. 5, by becoming just the third team to have an undefeated regular season when they shellacked Trenton 66-22 at Knight Field.
It was a similar blueprint to many of their games this season. The offense was near unstoppable. The defense was rarely perforated. But a few lapses in play were warts on what could have been absolute domination.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley lauded his team for its effort, but continued to preach the desire for perfection, especially as the Knights ramp up for what they hope is a lengthy playoff journey.
“We went out and played really well at times, but the thing that frustrates me is we did some dumb things that when you get in the playoffs against good teams, it will get you beat,” Smiley said. “We had some blunders in our special teams and a bust in coverage early on. One thing that stands out to me was our effort and we played hard all night long.”
Lindsay’s defense was frothing at the mouth to begin the game, delivering several negative plays and a 3-and-out on Trenton’s offense to give the Knights’ offense a short field from their own 46-yard line.
The Knights (9-0) came out with their hair on fire on their first drive, moving with a palpable pace.
It took Lindsay just six plays to find the end zone as junior quarterback Kolt Schuckers found Braxton Craigie for a 3-yard touchdown just 3:32 into the game to give the Knights a 7-0 lead.
Another 3-and-out by the Lindsay defense against set the table for the Knights’ offense, which kept their foot on the gas pedal.
On 4th-and-1, the Knights got a 4-yard touchdown run from Schuckers to take a 13-0 lead with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter after the failed 2-point conversion.
The Tigers (4-4) caught the Knights napping on the next drive as a 65-yard completion moved the ball to the Lindsay 6-yard line, where quarterback Christian Verde punched in the touchdown on the next play to cut the lead to 13-6 with 2:15 left in the first quarter.
Lindsay had another response as the Knights converted on a 3rd-and-10 and then used a 6-yard touchdown pass from Schuckers to Craigie in the right corner of the end zone to take a 19-6 lead with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Knights’ defense then delivered a key play as cornerback Tyler Yancey tipped Trenton pass to himself for an interception to the Tigers’ 27-yard line a minute into the second quarter.
“I thought we played really good on defense,” Smiley said. “We played outstanding on defense. I was really pleased. If you take away the long pass, we played really well.”
Four plays later, a 7-yard run from Jace Edington gave the Knights a 25-6 lead after another failed 2-point try with 10:25 left in the first half.
Another gut-punching play from the Knights’ defense on a forced fumble game them prime field position at the Tigers’ 17-yard line.
Schuckers made them pay instantly as he found Yancey for a 17-yard touchdown to push the Knights’ lead to 32-6 with 7:59 remaining in the first half.
After another 3-and-out forced by Lindsay on defense, the Knights’ offense wasted no time moving into Trenton territory.
However, one of Schuckers’ few mistakes on the night proved costly as he was picked off for a touchdown to make it 32-12 with 5:20 left in the second.
Schuckers shook it off though as the Knights drove down the field easily on their next drive. Six straight passes got the ball to the 7-yard line, where he found Craigie for a touchdown to inflate the lead to 38-12 after a blocked extra point by Trenton with 3:16 left.
Yet another Trenton punt led to yet another Lindsay touchdown as Schuckers connected with Craigie for his fourth touchdown – a 9-yard score with 46 seconds left in the half to give Lindsay the commanding 45-12 lead.
“We threw the ball really well,” Smiley said. “We had a few drops, but we ran the ball well too and we played really well on offense. Overall, it was a good night and a good tune-up going into the playoffs.”
Trenton was unsuccessful on an onside kick attempt to begin the second half and Lindsay converted on a 3rd-and-8 for a 22-yard touchdown by Caleb McKinney. That gave Lindsay the 52-12 lead just 1:38 into the third quarter.
A 3-and-out by Trenton gave Lindsay the ball at its 39-yard line and again the Knights were efficient as they needed just three plays to push the lead to 59-12 as Edington found the end zone for the second time on a 27-yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in the third.
Lindsay padded its lead to 65-12 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Edington just 1:04 into the fourth quarter, but an interception thrown on the 2-point conversion attempt was returned for two points to make it 65-14.
Trenton added a touchdown late to cap off the game at 65-22.
Lindsay will begin its playoff trek Thursday, Nov. 12 at Anna against Wolfe City.
While Smiley said it was good to finish the season undefeated, it is time the turn the page and prepare for the playoffs.
“It’s a really tough accomplishment to go undefeated, but at the same time, we have to look at the big picture,” Smiley said. “This game really means nothing if we don’t do what we should do in the playoffs and that’s make a run. Our expectations are high, not to just go a round or two.”
