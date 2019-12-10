The Gainesville Lady Leopards basketball team is holding its own through the first few weeks of the season.
As the district schedule approaches, Gainesville head coach Shaun Weaver said things are beginning to fall into place.
Weaver said the biggest difference between this year and last is the team’s improved comprehension of the fundamentals of the game.
“It’s been going well,” Weaver said. “We have a lot of people coming out in the community that are complimenting the girls. We look like a basketball team. We’re using kids in different positions to benefit our program and it’s been pretty good. The confidence the kids are gaining is helping the program.”
The Lady Leopards fell 45-41 to Gunter on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Weaver said the team played well. The non-district schedule so far has been difficult by design.
“Like I tell the kids, my coaching strategy is we want to be exposed to our weaknesses and it’s not to embarrass us or anything, but as a coach, I need to see where we need to adjust and our players need to see what they need to do,” Weaver said. “We cut a 17-point lead down to two points, but we ended up losing by four. It was awesome to watch. At halftime, we told them that we have to believe to be able to do it and it showed in the second half.”
There are still kinks to work out moving forward. The Lady Leopards will enter the Era Tournament beginning Thursday, Dec. 12.
“On our schedule, I try to match a team up like a team that we’ll play in district, so when that kink happens, this is what it’s going to look like when we play Melissa or Celina,” Weaver said. “It’s about staying together as a team because once we get down on ourselves, our body language changes and it all snowballs.”
Offensively, the Lady Leopards are struggling with turnovers and limiting the mistakes is one of the areas they will be working on the next few weeks.
“We’re not a great half-court team, so we try to push the ball up the floor whenever we can,” Weaver said. “Once we run the floor and hit our outlets, that’s where we score all our points is off defense and in transition.”
Weaver has always preached defense first and she said the team is doing “awesome” at it this season.
“They didn’t even realize they know a total of five defenses already,” Weaver said. “They were surprised that they knew that many because they are learning it. We have a lot of defensive looks, which is awesome. There are good kids here. We just have to bring the best for them and the best out of them.”
