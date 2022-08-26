This Gainesville football season will look a bit different.
The Leopards move down to Class 4A Division II after playing in 4A DI for the past eight years. With the move comes a new district. Gainesville is the largest school in District 5-4A-II after being one of the smallest in its previous group.
As Gainesville prepares to face a new set of opponents, they also have a new man leading the way.
Gainesville alumnus Neil Searcy took over as the new coach this offseason, and he brought several other alumni with him.
He said a high school football season is three seasons in one. The first is the non-district schedule, and the second is district play. The third is the playoffs, the only season not guaranteed.
“Our goal is to be playing in that third season in the playoffs, and that’s going to be our goal every single year,” Searcy said. “I’m not just saying that as words, I really believe that we can be a playoff football team. It’s going to take a lot of work. It’s not going to come easy. We got a lot of work to do, but I’m excited about the group of men we have out here.”
Gainesville last made the playoffs in 2019 following an 8-2 regular season, during which the Leopards started 7-0. Gainesville has gone 4-14 the two years since.
Getting back to the postseason won’t be easy, especially with a young squad. Gainesville returns three starters on offense and five on defense, losing just over half of last year’s lettermen to graduation.
Nevertheless, senior Tate Rains is optimistic.
“I think we have some pretty good chances,” Rains said. “We have a good schedule, good group of kids, good coaches. I think we can go a lot further than we did last year.”
The Leopards open their season against Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership at UT Arlington, then go to Vernon. After their two longest drives of the year, they get three-straight games in Leopard Stadium.
Gainesville’s home opener comes against Dallas Hillcrest, followed by a home date with Denton to close non-district play. Both schools hail from Class 5A Division II.
Rains and junior Cade Searcy both said they aren’t intimidated by the bigger schools.
“First of all, the 5A schools, we’re ready to play them,” Cade Searcy said. “It don’t matter who you bring in, we’re going to be out here playing 100 percent. We feel like we have a chance to go undefeated, honestly. We have a great team, a great group of guys, and we’re just ready to go.”
Trinity is making its UIL debut this season in Class 3A Division II. The charter school used to be a private school, Trinity Christian. The Tigers went 4-6 last season but finished as Division I state finalists in the Texas Christian Athletic League.
Vernon went 1-9 last year, but the win came in Gainesville. The Lions return most of their starters and are expected to compete for a playoff berth.
Denton is the largest school on the schedule with an enrollment of 1,920 compared to Gainesville’s 863. The Broncos went 1-9 last year in 5A Division I.
Hillcrest should be the toughest non-district foe. The Panthers are coming off a 7-4 season with a playoff appearance. They bring back 10 starters on defense and 22 total lettermen.
Searcy said the non-district schedule is tough but should prepare the Leopards for district play.
“After our non-district schedule, we’ll kind of know where we are as a football team and understand where we are, but our non-district schedule is going to prepare us to be ready to play our district schedule,” Searcy said. “When we lace ‘em up on the 27th against Trinity Christian, we’ll get to find out a lot about our football team.”
Gainesville opens play against Sanger in its third-straight week at home. The Leopards also get Farmersville and Van Alstyne at home in district play with road trips to Aubrey, Bridgeport and Krum. The Leopards host Farmersville two weeks after their three-game home stand, but they then get one home game the final four weeks.
Searcy said the district slate is tough, but he has high hopes.
“Aubrey’s probably, they have to be the team to beat in the district, and then probably followed by Van Alstyne,” Searcy said. “But I think we stack up well against everybody else that’s in the district, even those guys. We’re never going to set a low bar. Aubrey’s the team to beat, and that’s who everybody’s going to be gunning for, and we won’t be any different. I like our chances in this district.”
Another change for Gainesville comes at quarterback. Cade Searcy is expected to start and take most snaps behind center. He has experience playing the position from his time in Killeen last year.
Last year’s starter, London Daniels, isn’t going away. Daniels is moving to tight end, but Searcy said to expect a few packages with him at quarterback. He said he believes tight end is a better fit for Daniels, especially at the college level, a level at which Daniels hopes to play.
Searcy said if the seniors on the offensive line can play well, the Leopards should be in good shape.
“I really like our skill kids and what skillsets that they bring to the team and some of the things that they can do,” Searcy said. “And then on the defensive side of the ball, I really think our strength is going to be in our back end with our linebackers. We’re returning two starters, … and the secondary is really athletic. If I had a concern, I think it would be up front in the trenches, offensive line and defensive line, but I think if those guys develop and do what we think they can do, I think we have the skill guys to compete with anybody.”
Outside of Cooke County, some have doubts about how far Gainesville can go this season. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts the Leopards will miss the playoffs. Searcy said such projections are opinions based on last year, and a lot has changed since.
“We’re going to use it as motivation,” Searcy said. “I like for our team to be the underdog, and no one’s expecting anything from us. I like to be in that role, and we can come up and surprise some people. I think when all the dust settles, the Leopards will be in the mix. I’m confident about that.”
