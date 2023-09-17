The Cooke County Library will celebrate Americans’ freedom to read in October with several displays of books that have been banned or challenged over the years.
Banned Books Week runs Oct. 2-7. This year’s theme is Let Freedom Read.
Many popular books were challenged or banned at one time, including To Kill a Mockingbird, Madeline and the Gypsies, The Wings of Fire series and the Bible.
Visit the Cooke County Library, located at Main and Weaver streets in downtown Gainesville, to look at the special displays of books.
Readers should also go to the Banned Books Week website, https:// www.ala.org/bbooks/ about.
