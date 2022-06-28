An open letter to Senator Cornyn,
There are many on both sides and middle of the aisle who appreciate you working across that aisle for gun control.
If there are those in your party who are actually willing to trade one of their few statesmen for a banking client of Vladimir Putin, who groomed him for the job and then played him like a fiddle for four years - and he’s now playing them - it’s their loss. Please don’t let it change your principles or your resolve.
Listening to the platforms of the Texas G.O.P is almost like a reading of the story of the Pied Piper. Instead of the sea, those people are running toward a cliff.
Of course, Trump’s top ten reasons for more than his wish, cold terror and panic, is desperation to regain the immunity from the long arm of the law; yes - that truly what is driving him - not enough to justify thaking the next setp toward our becoming another democracy sacrificed to greed for power. Is world history a blank slate to those people who were in Houston?
P.S. I called Sen. Cornyn’s office this a.m. (202-224-2934) and thanked him and urged him to stay on course.
Carmen Karston
Gainesville
