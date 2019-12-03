Hillary apologist Steve Roberts said the Democrats need a Howard Baker, the Republican who helped remove Nixon from office. What they really need is a serious crime that Trump has committed. The have been looking for one for over three years while spending over 30 million tax dollars and two years of Congress’s time but all they keep finding is crimes committed by Hillary, the FBI, the CIA, and Obama’s State Department which the Democrats and the Democratic arm of the press simply ignore. They are now trying to impeach President Trump using opinions, speculations and zero facts.
Larry Moudy, Valley View
Commented
