Expectations are high for the Lindsay Knights this season. After winning their district and making it the second round of the playoffs, the Knights hope to eclipse last season’s performance and make a run for the state championship.
They’ve got the tools to do so too. Lindsay returns nearly all of its key starters from last season’s 9-3 campaign and the players can feel the aura of belief in the air.
Senior offensive and defensive lineman Gage Bezner sees the potential in his team.
“I think our expectations should be to go to the state game or win the state game,” Bezner said. “I think we have the chance to go pretty far. We only lost about five players and we are basically picking up where we left off last year. We’ve got a pretty good-looking bracket and we don’t want to fall short of the expectations.”
Senior wideout and linebacker Andrew Schully said the pressure the team feels to make noise in this year’s playoffs is mostly from the players themselves.
“We want to at least make it to the semifinal game because that’s the highest anybody has gone in Lindsay,” Schully said. “We definitely want to meet that, if not go further. Our expectations are for the defense to shut down and for the offense to score points. The players are more confident than anybody. We’re playing up to our expectations. We’re not worried about letting down anybody else.”
Schully will be a key player for the Knights, who were without him part of last season after he broke his leg in last year’s summer 7-on-7 football.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said Schully will be one of a host of skilled receivers the Knights will lean on this season.
“We’re going to roll those guys in and out and there isn’t too much difference between the starters and the next guy,” Smiley said.
Bezner will be a leader on the offensive line as well, Smiley said.
“He’s one of those guys that never has a bust and he always blocks the right guy,” Smiley said. “He’s improved his strength and speed throughout the offseason. The kids respond to his leadership and he’s a tough, hard-nosed football player.”
The Knights have three returners on the offensive line, but depth is a concern in Smiley’s mind.
Smiley knows the prognosticators have pegged the Knights to make a deep run in the playoffs, but he isn’t letting that skew their own goals.
“I think we should be predicted to the be in the regional mix, but all those are are predictions,” Smiley said. “We just have to realize our potential and if we do that, we’ll be in the mix. That’s all I care about. I just want us to be as good as our potential will allow us to be. I think we have a chance go far. Truthfully, we’re going to have a really good football team, but we’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then.”
Winning the district title last season was a big stepping stone for the Knights in Smiley’s opinion and that is the baseline goal for this season as they transition to a six-team district with the likes of Alvord, Collinsville, Tioga, Tom Bean and Trenton.
“We feel like we have bigger things out there for us and I want our kids to have high expectations because our coaches and community have high expectations,” Smiley said. “I think it’s going to be a competitive district. Alvord will be much better and has one of the better athletes in the district at quarterback. Collinsville will be much improved, but I’m not too familiar with Tom Bean or Tioga. I know Trenton was much improved last year.”
The Knights have veterans all over the field, from returning first team all-state quarterback Kolt Schuckers, who threw for over 2,800 yards and 31 touchdowns, to first team all-state slot receiver Garrett Ellender, who hauled in 51 catches for 896 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“These players have been with me and the coaches for the past three years and they know the expectations,” Smiley said. “The program is in place. Those kids love to play the game and I’m having as much fun as I’ve ever had being around those kids.”
Schuckers is entering his junior season and Smiley said the sky is the limit for him.
“You can’t put a price on experience and last year was his first year in a new system, so he was starting from scratch,” Smiley said. “He got better every week and he knows the system as well as anybody. That’s allowing him to just go play. I think you’ll see a much improved player from last year. He’s big and strong and he’s changed his body type. He knew he had to get better at running and we’re going to ask him to run the ball more this year.”
The Knights are returning eight starters on both sides of the ball with an additional handful of players that gained valuable experience coming back.
One of those players was second team all-state cornerback Tyler Yancey, who hauled in four interceptions and one pick-6.
The secondary is one of the pillars of this year’s defense that has Smiley fired up.
“We’ve just got a veteran group that understands what we want,” Smiley said. “I’ve got a lot of coaches on the field right now. We’re going into year three of this scheme and they’ve done an excellent job of embracing it. We really saw that the last seven or eight games of the season last year.”
Lindsay also has a core group of linebackers that has Smiley confident, including Cooper Carter, who was an honorable mention all-state player with a team-high 120 tackles last season.
The Knights will match up with Muenster yet again in the kraut bowl this season in their non-district schedule after falling 24-22 in Week 2 last season.
“Obviously it’s a big game for us and our community, but it’s not the only game,” Smiley said. “I liked the way they battled throughout the game last year. We put ourselves in a position to win the game at the end last year and that hasn’t been the case with that game the past four or five years. They never quit fighting and if you’ve got a bunch like that, eventually good things are going to happen to them.”
They will also face off with Valley View in their non-district slate after the Eagles made it to the state semifinal game last season.
Lindsay will play a nine-game season this year with two bye weeks to end the season in case they have to miss a game this year.
“Hopefully by doing that, we won’t have to forfeit any games,” Smiley said.
