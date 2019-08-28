Last season’s Lindsay Knights fought through learning a new system and were a win away from a district championship in the final game of the regular season.
They still made the playoffs, where they were ousted by Stamford to finish the season at 5-6.
Lindsay leaned on its passing game last season, but this season, head coach Jeff Smiley and the Knights are committed to running the football.
“Obviously, we wanted to run the ball last year, but at times, we just didn’t feel like we could,” Smiley said. “We feel like our offensive line is much better. We’re bigger and stronger and that’s going to help us run the ball next year. We’ve changed some people around and we’ve changed our offensive line from a scheme standpoint a little bit to take advantage of what our kids can do so I’m excited to see how that plays out.”
The Knights will have a new quarterback this season as sophomore Colt Sugars officially beat out Braxton Craigie after their second scrimmage against Windthorst.
Smiley said Sugars and Craigie will both play key roles this season.
“I just feel like with the system we do offensively, it’s a better fit with Colt,” Smiley said. “I think we feel good with two quarterbacks and I think we’re better off with both kids on the field. We feel like Braxton Craigie gives us something at the receiver spot as well. That played into the decision as well. I think Colt will do fine. He’s a sophomore, but he’s got a really strong arm. Now it’s just a matter of him learning the offense now.”
In his second season as head coach, Smiley said he can tell his team is much further ahead than they were last season.
“We feel like we’re coaching football now,” Smiley said. “We’re not having to coach terminology and how to do drills, work and procedures and all that kind of stuff. So it’s been really nice to be able to go out and concentrate on nothing but getting better at our techniques. I feel like we’re ahead in that game.”
Senior center Kade Hermes will be at the forefront of the Knights’ change in offensive philosophy and he said he is looking forward to running the ball more.
“So I think after last year after we passed most of the plays, we learned that we have to run it more and it’s going to be a little bit of both,” Hermes said. “Our line is definitely better. We have four starters returning and just based off last year, we’re 10 times better.”
Hermes said the team is confident this season, but the Knights are going to try to remain humble.
“We can’t get too high in confidence because that’s what happened last year,” Hermes said. “We thought we were too good and it really hurt us. We’re going to have to play the whole game. Last year we’d kind of played half and let teams come back on second half. But I don’t think that’s going to happen this year because we’ve been practicing hard and we’ve been conditioning a lot.”
Running behind Hermes and the offensive line is senior running back Nicholas Schmitz, who said after having a year with the new coaching staff, the team is feeling very optimistic.
“It’s a night and day difference from last year,” Schmitz said. “Everything’s clicking 10 times faster. It’s nuts. We’ve got a pretty good team this year. Everybody has returned from last year and they’re all 10 times better. It was a new system for us, new offense and new defense. New everything. I was kind of disappointed with the results but we understand why.”
With the Knights coming up a win short of a district title, Smiley said that will be the goal moving forward.
“I feel like that’s a realistic goal for us,” Smiley said. “At Lindsay, Texas, you ought to be playing for a district championship. Number one, we have to stay healthy and number two, it’s just about us getting better each week as a football team. You just hope by the time you get to district, you’re firing on all cylinders. We turned the ball over way too much, a lot of times at critical times. That’s one area that we’ve focused on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.