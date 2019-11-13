Last week, the Lindsay Lady Knights were beginning their playoff journey. If they can win two games this weekend, they’ll return to the state tournament for the second consecutive season next Wednesday.
The Lady Knights are 28-10 on the season and undefeated in district play at 10-0. Despite the whirlwind of games, Lindsay is flourishing.
The Lady Knights rolled through another playoff opponent Tuesday, Nov. 12, when they swept Archer City 28-26, 25-19, 25-19 to advance to Friday’s regional semifinal game against Bremond.
Lindsay head coach Makala Neighbors said her team has dealt with the wealth of games to begin the playoffs well.
“The girls are used to the turnarounds and we’ve got to find things out about the teams we’re playing,” Neighbors said. “I think our girls do a really good job with that showing up to play every game. And I try to get them best prepared to whoever we’re facing as quickly as I can for them. We tell our girls their tendencies and things for us to be watching for and get our defense prepared for it.”
The Lady Knights haven’t lost a set yet in this year’s playoffs, but they came close in the first set against Archer City.
Lindsay edged Archer City 28-26 and Neighbors said she was proud of how her team battled in the set.
“I thought we fought back really hard, came back and won that set which was awesome,” Neighbors said. “So right now, they’ve been challenged, but we started honing in on people. When they’re focused, we can take control of it and get the W. We kind of carried on the momentum and woke up a little bit and everything started clicking a little bit better.”
Kylee Fleitman led the team with 14 kills, while Macey Ott added eight kills with six aces and three digs.
“She just played smart last night,” Neighbors said of Fleitman. “Some people don’t think of the backside hitter and we have a strong hitter on that side. And I think that’s to our advantage. She’ll nail the ball down and then all of a sudden she’ll do a little short tip where it catches the defense off guard. She’s just very smart on how she plays.”
Kaylee Colwell primed the offense with 39 assists and Kloe Copeland added nine digs.
Rachel Metzler led the team in digs with 18, while adding 13 kills. Allison Hedrick also had 15 digs and two aces.
The Lady Knights made the switch to a perimeter-oriented defense and Neighbors said the team has learned the system well.
“At the beginning, they learned it quick, but you’ve got to make adjustments and you’ve got to learn who’s going to do what,” Neighbors said. “Throughout the season, we picked it up and we’ve done a really good job and they made adjustments. They see things very well and we’re starting to understand I think the perimeter part of it better. And we’re just very intense and going up to get the ball.”
Lindsay has drawn Bremond in the Class 2A regional semifinals at Weatherford on Friday, Nov. 15, and will face the winner of Collinsville and Crawford on Saturday.
“I think our girls are ready for it,” Neighbors said. “You have tournaments where they play lots of games and we’ve been coming up here to condition and keeping all that up to the level that we need to. I think that’s going to pay off for us when we get in these situations.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
