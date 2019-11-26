The Lindsay Knights were on a roll after the first round of the playoffs. The Knights’ win over Winters in the bi-district game extended their winning streak to seven games, but that run came to an end in the area round against Sundown as Lindsay fell 45-21 on Friday, Nov. 22, to close out its season.
The Knights won the district title this season and made history in the process as it was the first district crown in five seasons.
Lindsay took a 14-0 lead in the game, but the Knights began to beat themselves and head coach Jeff Smiley said that can’t happen at this level of the playoffs.
“The bottom line is we knew we had to play a really clean game and we had five or six penalties and we also had four turnovers which was really to me the backbreaker,” Smiley said. “If you turn the ball over four times, you’re not going to beat anybody, much less a good team. We lost our rhythm a little bit and we had a chance to go up at halftime, but we had it called back due to a penalty.”
The Knights turned the ball over on their first possession of the second half and Smiley said that killed them.
“We moved the ball on them, but that was what was frustrating,” Smiley said. “We lost four possessions and gave them four possessions. You can’t do those kind of things against one of the toughest regions in the state top to bottom. We got behind a couple scores, but those things happen when you’re playing good people. We felt like the talent ramped up in the first round because Winters was a good team.”
Lindsay will return a wealth of players on both sides of the ball next season which is giving Smiley and the Knights plenty of reason for optimism.
“We have a lot of kids coming back and Sundown was a very senior-laden team,” Smiley said. “Anytime you have a team like that, you’ve got a chance to do well. We’ve got two playoff games under their belt now and we’re excited about that. We know we have to continue to improve. If we can improve as much as we did this year from last year, we’ll be that much bigger, faster and stronger. The kids know the system now.”
