A 53-year-old man was taken by CareFlite to a Denton hospital this morning following a crash in Valley View, authorities say.
Around 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Cooke County dispatch requested the Texas Highway Patrol investigate a crash on southbound I-35 near the 487 mile marker, according to Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Patrick Griffin was driving a Dodge one ton truck with a goose neck flat bed south on I-35 when for unknown reasons he veered into the left lane and struck the rear of a cushion truck, a news release from Tackett, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said.
Construction crews had closed the left lane of the interstate to clear debris from the road.
Griffin, a resident of Forney, was taken to Medical City Denton for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash, Tackett said. What type of injuries he sustained were not provided.
