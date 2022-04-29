The candidates in Cooke County’s two May 24 runoffs are slated to participated in a forum May 5.
The event, sponsored by the Cooke County Republican Women group, is set for 7 p.m. at First Christian Church in Gainesville, 401 N. Dixon St.
John Roane and Leon Klement will make their cases to be the party’s candidate in November versus Democrat Denny Hook to be Cooke County Judge. John Metzler and Matt Sicking, Precinct 4 county commissioner candidate, will also be on hand.
The event will double as a collection site for the Border Care Project. Attendees may bring items such as first aid kits, hand sanitizer and batteries for the law enforcement personnel at the border.
