From Gainesville ISD:
At 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, Gainesville Independent School District officials were notified of a gas leak at Gainesville High School.
For the safety of the students and staff, the GHS campus will move to remote teaching and learning today. Parents of all GHS students as well as GHS staff were immediately notified of the closure. All students will need to log in to google classroom for today's assignments.
As the situation progresses, an update will be sent to all parents, students, and staff of GHS. If the campus is not determined to be safe, there is a possibility that the GHS students and staff will also work remotely on Friday as well. As the situation progresses, we will keep you updated.
