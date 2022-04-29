The high property taxes which dog residents of Cooke County and the rest of Texas go to pay for important stuff, like sewers, cops, firefighters and other public services. They are all as expensive as they are essential; however, the media (myself very much included) and public officials don’t always make the best, most understandable cases for why this money needs to spent this way.
I sat down Wednesday with Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan to get some background information for a few projects I’m working on. We chatted about housing growth, downtown parking, broadband access and some other things that will turn up in the Register at some point.
Mostly, we talked about sewers. The city plans to spend all $4.2 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money on rehabbing and expanding the sewer system. The south and east sides of town will get more capacity to handle new homes and apartments projected for construction over the next decade. A lot of old clay tile lines will be replaced, too.
It’s important work, long overdue and sure to benefit the local economy in subtle, yet significant, ways. As we talked, I wondered just how many people would be interested in reading about it. It’s become all-too-easy to dismiss all taxes as bad and all politicians and public workers as inept or crooked. People don’t appear to think much about how roads get paved or how cops wind up at their homes when they call 911. I’ve lived or visited near everywhere in the United States and I can tell you civic engagement is sorely lacking all over the place.
Yes, there are some crooks out there and tax dollars aren’t always put to the best uses; however, those are exceedingly rare when you consider just how much stuff government – local, state and federal – in the course of a day or a week or a month or a year.
The ARPA money has to be spent by 2026, but there will still be more sewer work to do.
“… And we've been open about that. We came and did open reports. We just didn't hand these reports to council. We did a PowerPoint for them and everybody in the office or in the audience because this is going to cost money,” Sullivan said.
Barry, for those of you who have never met him, is that kind of civil servant I like to call a “Boy Scout” – earnest, open, sincere and very much on top of his stuff. He touts the city’s five-star rating from state officials for its commitment to transparency in all manners of city business. He obviously takes great pride in his and his staffs work on behalf of the city council and local residents.
I’ve known a lot of these Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts over the years, be they cops or school principals or prosecutors or whoever. They all share that pride and earnestness about helping people, about being responsible stewards of tax dollars. Some citizens recognize and respect that, while others don’t; however, these folks do their jobs as best they can whether people are nice to them or not. Every day, all day.
Don’t me wrong: I try to keep a close eye on them because that’s my job. And citizens should expect that kind of professionalism given that we pay taxes for these services. With that in mind, I also owe it to them and you, the reader, to give them the benefit of the doubt and be cordial and constructive in my relationships with them.
I would encourage you to do the same. We’re all in the same boat, when you get down it, so showing one another a little respect might just make things a bit easier for all of us.
