AUSTIN — The May ballot is typically filled with local positions and propositions such as mayor, city council members and school boards and bonds. But this year, Texans will also be voting on two state constitutional amendments.
Passed during the second special legislative session, the two statewide amendments focus on property taxes.
The first sets a lower property tax rate for elderly and disabled homeowners.
Because those 65 and older or disabled residents have a cap on their school property taxes, they did not benefit from the 2019-passed property tax reductions. This amendment would allow those individuals to also benefit from the lower tax rates.
To account for loss in revenue property tax income, the state would then be required to reimburse public school districts, per a law passed along with the proposed amendment.
The second amendment seeks to increase the amount of the residence homestead exemption in public school taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Currently, local taxing entities such as cities, counties and school districts collect property taxes and set tax rates with the largest portion typically going to school districts. But property tax relief does not guarantee a lower tax bill.
These amendments are part of the Texas legislature’s continued push in addressing rising property taxes with some even vowing to eventually rid them all together. But with rising property values, some experts say the impact is not as great.
According to an April report by the Texas Taxpayers and Research Associations, property tax rates are dropping significantly after a 2019 law required tax rates set above a certain percentage from the year prior receive voter approval.
This has significantly slowed overall owed taxes, but with Texas property values skyrocketing, most property owners will be forking over more money.
“By no means has the property tax beast been slain, but its power is clearly being tamed,” the report said.
In order for amendments to be ratified, the proposal needs a two-thirds vote of the full membership of the state legislature. Then a simple majority of registered voters in favor of the changes moves the proposal to ratification.
Early voting begins April 24 and runs through May 3. Election Day is May 7 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
