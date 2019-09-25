Muenster head coach Brady Carney and the Hornets wanted to nail down two areas of concern headed into their matchup against Trinity Christian and after their 40-0 victory Friday, Sept. 20, they feel like they’ve made some significant progress.
The Hornets wanted to improve their passing game and cut down on the turnovers and Carney said they did so.
“One of the couple points of emphasis for us throughout the week was a little bit better passing performance or you could say efficiency in the passing game,” Carney said. “And I thought we accomplished that. I think we were somewhere in the 7-for-13 or 8-for-14 type game with over 100 yards and a couple touchdowns, so I thought that was better. The other area was turnovers. I think we put the ball on the ground one time early in, but we recovered it. Those are the two things we were really focused on last week.”
Turnovers in particular have been a thorn in the Hornets’ side lately and recently Carney said he looked backed at their state championship run in 2017 and saw that they had 24 more turnovers forced than committed.
This season, the difference is much closer to even.
Muenster pitched its first shutout of the season and Carney said the Hornets have relied on that defense to begin games this season while their offense finds its legs.
“I feel like we are a first-half defensive team and we can kind of lean on our defense a little bit,” Carney said. “We only allowed like 60 yards of total offense. That can be kind of a morale booster that can hopefully help us understand that we are a pretty good defense-first team. Of course we would like to have a faster start, but I don’t know if we can. We’re not the kind of offense that is going to have a 20-point outburst in the first quarter. Our points are going to come in the second and third quarter when we start wearing somebody down a little bit like we kind of saw against Lindsay,”
The Hornets moved to 3-1 on the season with the win and will travel to Valley View on Friday, Sept. 27.
The Eagles are 2-2 this season after their most recent 61-7 win over Nocona.
Leading the way in that Valley View win was senior running back Clint Epperson, who had five touchdowns in the game.
Carney said Epperson is one of the toughest runners in the state.
“They move him from running back to quarterback to wideout,” Carney said. “They’re trying to get the football in different ways. You give a kid like him the football 20 to 25 times a game and he’s probably gonna break through. The goal is to minimize those big plays by him. And if we do that, we feel like we’ve got a chance because every time you look up on film, he’s got a 60-yard run or 70-yard run.”
After all is said and done, Carney said playing the Eagles will be good for Muenster.
“Playing a team like Valley View and playing a kid like Epperson and those guys and how good they are up front is definitely what we need to become a better football team,” Carney said. “We can have those blowout wins because you look back and you think, are we getting any better? To me it’s a lot like the Lindsay game. It’s just going to be a really tight, hard-fought game.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
