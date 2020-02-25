Muenster’s Bryson Culwell had a breakaway dunk in the second quarter of the Hornets’ bi-district playoff game against Valley View that ended in a tough foul and him on the floor.
Culwell didn’t let that deter him as he drained his next several shots on the way to a 31-point effort and a 72-14 victory.
Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said he could tell Culwell had a killer look in his eye after the hard foul.
“They kind of poked the bear,” Cook said. “It was a hard foul that was called an intentional foul and it kind of got him focused and got his attention. He finished the half strong after that and he hit at least two 3s after that. I think there were less than two minutes to go in the half and we scored 10 unanswered to go into the half with Bryson accounting for eight or nine of them.”
Culwell was 12-of-22 from the field with four 3s on the game. He also led the team in assists with four.
Muenster led 18-3 after the first quarter and outscored Valley View 23-2 in the second to take a 41-5 lead to halftime.
Cook said it was a great game from start to finish.
“I was pleased that the guys were focused and went out and played hard and executed,” Cook said. “Even after we built a lead, they continued to play hard and didn’t take their foot off the gas. It was an opportunity for us to keep working on what we do well and it didn’t matter who it was, whether it was the starters or the bench.”
Major Eldridge also had 14 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks while Danny Luttmer added 10 points. Between Culwell, Eldridge and Luttmer, Cook said the trio can be incredibly formidable.
“Danny is our leading scorer and in the back of my mind, that’s the trio that’s going to carry us,” Cook said. “How those three go is how we’re going to go. It’s those three.”
Defensively, the Hornets were on their game from whistle to whistle and Cook said the team’s defensive mindset can propel them through the playoffs.
“We just plug in what we do and with it being a playoff game, we do study film on our opponent to pick up tendencies,” Cook said. “We don’t really change what we want to do, but we’re more aware of those things so our recovery and reaction time is better. Thats our identity and that’s what keeps us in games because there are going to be games where you struggle shooting the ball.”
The 72 points were the second-most points scored by Muenster this season and Cook said that’s a good sign moving forward
“We were shooting it well,” Cook said. “They were sharing the ball. The assist numbers were high. Players were drawing the defender and players were hitting the open shots. That’s good for confidence. That’s good for momentum and that’s good for Friday.”
The Hornets advance to the area round Friday, Feb. 28, where they will face the winner between Windthorst and De Leon.
