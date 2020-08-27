This year’s swarm of Hornets is filled with youthful exuberance, but with that comes inexperience. That youth will be tested this season as Muenster tries to make another deep run to the playoffs and defend its district crown.
There are eight sophomores on this year’s varsity team and head coach Brady Carney said a host of young players will have to rise to the occasion if the Hornets are going to play into December.
“The one thing I’ve tried to emphasize to our coaching staff is that we may have to slow down in practice and try to teach and talk a little bit more,” Carney said. “Everything is a little bit different from their one year on JV. The game is faster and knowing where to go is more important. You have to be disciplined and do the little things right.”
Carney said when the Hornets installed a new offense last season, it took them five to six games to get up to speed. This season’s non-district schedule will be crucial for this young team to find their legs and hit the ground running when district play begins.
The Hornets will operate out of the wing-T offense rooted in running the football and Carney expects that now that they are in the second year running this offensive look, he is counting on them to be able to score more earlier in the season.
“We’ll be happy with three or four yards a carry and we don’t run the kind of offense that puts up 50 points a game,” Carney said. “Our goal is to own time of possession and keep the ball out of the opponents’ hands and when our defense is on the field, that’s what we’re going to emphasize more than anything.”
The defensive-minded Hornets have always relied on their physical nature to drive much of their winning ways and this year will be no different.
The Hornets are baby-faced in several areas, but senior left tackle and defensive tackle Matthew Klement is one of four seniors that will counted on the carry the load.
Klement said he expects this year’s squad to make another deep run to the playoffs and that it’s going to take physical and mental toughness.
“You’ve got to be prepared to be out there a lot and be prepared to take hits over and over again,” Klement said. “I’ve been working to get stronger and faster. I’ve been in this [high school] program for four years and I think I’m ready. I know what I’m doing on offense. Defense is less predictable. I know what I’m supposed to block and how.”
Carney said he has no reservations that Klement will be able to hold his own on both sides of the ball.
“He’s got two years of experience and he’s been in our program since he was a seventh grader,” Carney said. “We’ve been running the same defense for nine years. He’s an old veteran for sure. He plays so hard. He’s a big body. He’s 6-3, 230 pounds. He’s got a big motor and he works really hard. If we play 130 snaps in a game, he’ll play 110 of them and that’s just how he is and that’s what I expect from him.”
The Hornets will have a new quarterback under center this season in senior Trent Anderle. He knows the pressure will be on him to step up and help Muenster out more in the passing game.
“We’re young this year, so it’s going to take a lot, but I think we can do it,” Anderle said. “We have to win every game we play. We’ve had good quarterbacks the past few years. It’s going to be hard. I played a few games last year, but not many. I’ve just got to learn all the plays and know where everybody is at. We’ve got pretty good receivers so we should be able to pass more this year.”
Carney said Anderle’s arm will allow them to throw more this season and that the offense is ahead of where it was last year.
“I’ve had the same quarterback basically for the past six years with two guys, but now I basically have a new guy each year,” Carney said. “Just like any position, you get better with the more reps you get. Trent had some experience last year, but only a few games. He’s got leadership and he’s a really good runner. He gives us the opportunity to run at quarterback, but he allows us to throw the football and last year, we were kind of lacking in that area early.”
Anderle will also start at cornerback for the Hornets and he said while they are younger in the secondary, he has confidence they will be able to be a strength of the team.
One game in particular has him revved up for a challenge.
“I think we’re pretty good though and I think we can stop a lot of teams’ passing,” Anderle said. “We’ve got to have everybody giving it their all, every play. We’ve got Valley View and Lindsay, who are going to be pretty good. We know Lindsay passes the ball a lot, so it’s going to be a tough game for our defensive backs. That game means a lot and it’s intense. The energy is way more than any other game.”
The Hornets will open the season with Alvord on Aug. 28, before their kraut bowl matchup against Lindsay, Sept. 4.
Muenster has won the previous five meetings with Lindsay, last falling 13-7 in 2014.
The Hornets’ non-district schedule is rounded out by Blue Ridge, Electra, Valley View and Maud will be important because their district slate will be harder than it has been in the past with Windthorst posing a serious threat to the Hornets’ district dominance.
“Our non-district is scattered with some really good opponents and some that are more our size that are going to show us where our team is at,” Carney said. “I really like our schedule and how it’s going to allow us to grow. Windthorst is ranked pretty high and is bringing back 10 seniors from a team that was really good last year and that automatically makes our district tougher in my opinion.”
Despite the flood of growing players, the expectations for the Hornets will remain the same and that is to win what could be their sixth straight district championship and hopefully repeat or surpass last season’s run to the regional tournament.
“Our first expectation is to win a district championship and the expectations don’t change just because we’re young,” Carney said. “If you’re playing football in December, you’re doing something right and that’s our goal. Outsiders looking in may not see us experienced as what we’ve been, but for us, I don’t want our kids to ever believe we’re not at that level.”
