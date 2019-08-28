Two years removed from a state championship, the Muenster Hornets are coming off another lengthy playoff excursion that ended at the hands of the eventual state champion Mart in the fourth round.
It was a 59-0 defeat that saw two of the Hornets’ best players hurt in the first few minutes, including starting quarterback Parker McGrew.
Then junior Lane Trubenbach was thrust into an uphill battle, but the experience he gained and the work he has put in since then has head coach Brady Carney excited about the team’s future.
“He’s working and getting better each and every day,” Carney said.” So I’m extremely proud of Lane and I’ve got no concerns at all going into the season. But with that said, I do expect some growing pains and some mistakes early and not just from him, but from other people. Hopefully each week we see improvements in that area.”
The Hornets will have another difficult non-district schedule this season that includes local rivals Lindsay and Valley View along with Arlington Pantego, Pottsboro, Trinity Christian, Newman International and Childress.
There are only four teams in the Hornets’ District 9-2A, so Carney said the first portion of their schedule should shine a little more light on what type of team they will be this season.
“We’ve got to make it through those first six games and after we get through that, we’ll kind of see where we’re at,” Carney said. “If we do have injuries, we’ll have time to get people healthier and if there are things we need to fix, we can fix them. I like the way our schedule sets up.”
Senior fullback and outside linebacker Reagan Johnson said it hurt to have such a deflating start and that the team expects to have a better outcome next season.
“There’s some disappointment from last year when two of your starters on the offensive side get hurt,” Johnson said. “You put two backups in and your head just kind of drops, because you know it’s going be tough against such a good team. We expect a better outcome than what it was last year.”
The Hornets are making a change to their offense as they move to a huddle on offense and a Wing-T formation that has Trubenbach taking snaps from under center.
“I feel like we’re going to be able to run the football down in the trenches a little bit and it allows us to have a little bit more freedom to run,” Carney said. “We’ve always been like a 60-40 or 70-30 run-to-pass ratio and I think we’re still going to have that mix but it’s just going to come across as a different look. We’ll mainly have three backs in the backfield most of time with one wide receiver. So we’ll have 10 people in the box with a much bigger front than we’ve ever been.”
Senior wideout Danny Luttmer will be the Hornets’ go-to target in the passing game and at 6-foot-5, he will have the advantage in size over most defenders he will see.
Senior middle linebacker and tight end Brett Hammer said there will be plenty of work to put in if the Hornets are going to make another deep run to the playoffs.
“I think it’s going to go pretty good,” Hammer said. “We lost a couple of starters from last year and we’re working really hard. It’s going to take a lot of work between now and then. I think it’s all about effort and that goes into dedication and stuff beyond football. It’s about the friendship and bond you’re going to have with your teammates.”
As one of four starters returning on both sides of the ball, Hammer said the team isn’t going to lower its expectations just because they lost a few players.
“I think the vibe is going pretty good right now,” Hammer said. “It’s only going to get better as the year goes on. Winning state is always the expectation around here. We need to make it through December and get another state ring. That’s all we preach and we just work hard for that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.