A national nonprofit organization will kick off the building of a specially adapted home for Marine Sergeant Quentin Hamilton on Saturday.
The Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) event signifies the start of the build process and will introduce Hamilton to the community. It will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 411-415 East California St. in Gainesville at 10 a.m. (check-in at 9:30 a.m. for volunteers). The public is welcome to attend.
On Jan. 31, 2012, during his third combat deployment, Sgt Hamilton sustained severe damage to his left leg and other injuries when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) in the NowZad District in Afghanistan. After years of dealing with intense pain, Quentin made the difficult decision to have doctors amputate his left leg.
The new home will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.
HFOT has built over 330 since the organization’s inception in 2004. It relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each home.
To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation, visit www.hfotusa.org.
