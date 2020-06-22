Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to host a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott press conference about coronavirus
