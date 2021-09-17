Four North Central Texas College faculty members will get some extra career development over the coming year.
History Professor Anna Marie Anderson, Adjunct Math Instructor Jennifer Brown, English Professor Lisa Smart and English Professor Lauren Sullivan have been selected as Texas Community College Teachers Association (TCCTA) Faculty Fellows for 2021-22.
The program targets new faculty members, both full-time and adjuncts, who have been teaching at the institution for five years or less. Throughout the year, participants will have opportunities to network with their peers and to engage in problem solving on a state, regional and local level. Additionally, fellows participate in legislative briefings, conversations with colleagues through Master Teacher Meet-Up groups and web conferences on key issues in higher education.
“Education is changing and many of the special sessions available to Fellows highlight important topics. Faculty Fellows gain knowledge that they bring back to our college and that information benefits all of us,” said Provost Dr. Bruce King.
Adjunct History Professor Amber Sultanov served as a Faculty Fellow last year.
“… I would recommend the Faculty Fellows program because it provides incredibly timely, innovative, and inspiring sessions that support professional development and help faculty in finding ways to be involved in college governance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.