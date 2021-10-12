It took over six years, but the new nature center at Johnson Branch is open for business.
Ray Roberts State Park celebrated the grand opening Saturday, drawing over 200 campers and other park visitors to check out the center located next to the beach about a mile and a half inside Johnson Branch.
“So this is just going to be like the hub of the wheel,” explained Scott Eager, one of the park's managers. “We have interpretive programs. We've had interpreters, but now we have a center. We can have classrooms in here wanting to do like remote classrooms as well.
“… We show the different Indian cultures that were here, the weapons that they used to hunt with. We also do archery, we do mountain biking, we do kayaking.”
Johnson Branch also includes 168 campsites, which were sold out over the weekend. Eager said the camping business has been solid since the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing the park staff to keep all of the sites open year-round for vacationers who stayed closer to home due to coronavirus restrictions.
In memory
The new center was funded by local naturist Carlos Araoz, in memory of his late wife Eulalia. The couple were avid birdwatchers and lived near Ray Roberts Lake, so the gift to Johnson Branch seemed to be a natural move for Carlos.
“On the lake, you will see herons. Now, during the migration, you will see the red-tailed hawk. If you come out this way in the colder weather, you might see an Eagle nest by the lake. I saw one two years ago,” said Carlos, who was on hand for Saturday’s unveiling. “… On a winter day, you can see at least 80 birds (species) here.”
Higher profile
Most of all, the new center will help to raise the profile of Johnson Branch, which sits north of Ile du Bois, which has been the more popular part of the state park due to its easier access from Interstate 35.
“Johnson Branch has kinda been a hidden gym, because if you're coming from the Metroplex, the first unit you see is Ile du Bois on the southside (of Ray Roberts Lake) and then slowly, as you get farther to the north side of the lake, you see us.”
Johnson Branch is located 17 miles south of Gainesville near Valley View. It is open year-round to camping, hiking, fishing and other outdoor activities. It is staffed by 20 paid personnel and a small army of volunteers. F
or more information, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
