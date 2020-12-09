A 53-year-old Lindsay man was taken to a Denton hospital after a Wednesday morning crash, law enforcement said.
At 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 40-year-old Joseph Pittman of Sherman was driving a 2018 F-150 eastbound on U.S. Highway 82 about two miles west of Lindsay when he failed to control his speed and ran into the back of a John Deere Tractor driven by Kevin Fuhrmann, said Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett.
The tractor, which was also traveling eastbound on U.S. 82, “went airborne” and landed on its side in the center median of the highway, according to Tackett, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
He said Fuhrmann was ejected from the cab of the tractor and taken to Medical City Denton by Cooke County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of “serious injuries” he sustained in the crash.
“All safety equipment and lights were activated on the tractor at the time of the crash,” Tackett said.
The roadway was closed for about two and a half hours while the investigation was being conducted, according to law enforcement.
Tackett said Pittman was not cited at the scene. Charges were pending as of press time.
