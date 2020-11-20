Two men remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, after they reportedly attempted to flee from police.
Around 1:03 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, an officer with the Gainesville Police Department attempted to stop a white Mitsubishi Lancer for a traffic violation in the 100 block of south I-35, Gainesville police spokeswoman Belva McClinton said.
When police tried to stop the vehicle, driver Jorge Alberto Lomeli, 24 of Denton, accelerated the vehicle in an attempt to lose the officer, McClinton said.
Police did not say what speed the pursuit reached.
“The vehicle traveled north on I-35 to the river then turned south on I-35,” she said, while adding the vehicle was subsequently stopped in the 2500 block of south I-35.
Sergio Espindola Jr., 21 of Arlington, was identified as the front passenger. Rear passengers, McClinton said, were children from Gainesville.
Lomeli was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, tamper/fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Espindola was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, tamper/fabricating physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had felony warrants, McClinton said. One of those warrants was for an aggravated robbery charge out of Tarrant County.
Both men have bonds totaling $27,500 each, according to jail records.
The back seat passengers were cited for violating curfew and released to their parents, according to police.
