The 3-year-old son of Texas House District 68 candidate Craig Carter remained in critical condition at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth late this afternoon, Tuesday, Feb. 2.
A statement from Carter’s Facebook page earlier today indicates medical professionals are monitoring swelling on Texas Rex Carter’s brain so they can operate on his leg once he is stable and the brain inflammation comes down.
“Please keep praying for his miraculous healing,” Craig Carter’s Facebook post said. “Thank you for those who have prayed for the healing of this little guy, I know he will make it through all of this.”
The 3-year-old was the lone survivor of a reported hit-and-run crash Sunday, Jan. 31, in Fort Worth, according to a GoFundMe page created by the family. Lux, Craig Carter’s 4-year-old daughter, and Rose Morgan, 58, his mother-in-law, died on the scene, according to a press release issued by Ryan Neel, a spokesman for the HD-68 campaign.
As of late Tuesday, the individual who fled the scene was later apprehended by law enforcement in the Denton County community of Northlake, the release indicates.
Additional information on the person and his arrest was not immediately available as of press time.
A statement from the Carters said they express their deepest gratitude to first responders who arrived on the scene of the crash Sunday.
“This is an extremely difficult time for my family,” Craig Carter’s family statement in the release said. “Leigha and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of our daughter, Lux, and our mother Rose. While our faith tells us that both Lux and Rose are watching over our family from Heaven, it is no less painful knowing that we will not be able to embrace them again.”
The couple doesn’t have medical insurance for their son and is asking for donations through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-texas-rex-carter-with-medical-treatment to help offset some of the medical bills the family will incur.
Craig Carter, a resident of Nocona, came in second place during the Jan. 23 specially called election for HD-68. He received 1,651 votes or 18.07%, tallies show. He will face Jacksboro attorney David Spiller in a runoff that has yet to be announced. Spiller received 4,010 votes or 43.88% across the district's 22 counties, according to unofficial Election Day returns posted on the Texas Secretary of State's website.
The Carters have two other children, a previous candidate Q&A with the Register shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.