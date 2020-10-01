If you go:
What: Muenster Chamber of Commerce's 8th annual Oktoberfest
When: 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 2,10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 3 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4,
Where: Furhman Hall at Heritage Park, 301 N. Ash St.
Put on your dirndl or lederhosen and get ready for Muenster's 8th annual Oktoberfest.
For the first time this year, the event will span three days — Friday, Oct. 2, Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, according to Muenster Chamber of Commerce Director Lilly Palmer.
“Everybody's opening up,” Palmer said of why the event that drew about 7,500 people in two days last year is being held during a pandemic. “Our facilities are big to accommodate. This is our second biggest fundraiser for our community through the chamber and our organizations rely on this.”
Admission for the three-day event celebrating German heritage is at Furhman Hall at Heritage Park, 301 N. Ash St. Admission is $5 per day. Anyone who wears their lederhosen or dirndl get in free and there will be a “best dressed” contest Saturday, Palmer said. Parking is an additional $5.
She said the 64,000-square-foot facility allows the chamber to handle large crowds and Gov. Greg Abbott did issue a mask mandate in July that remains in effect for those concerned about the coronavirus.
The weekend event kicks off at 7 p.m. with a blessing by Pastor Joe Keating with Sacred Hearth Catholic Church.
An “all Ford car show” takes place Saturday morning,” Palmer said. Registration begins at 8 a.m., according to Palmer.
The Sacred Heart Alumni are also hosting their bicycle rally at 8 a.m. Saturday, she said. Registration for that event is underway. It was moved after the chamber's Germanfest was canceled in April because of the coronavirus. Germanfest is a three-day festival hosted by the chamber the last full weekend in April.
Registration for the bike rally will be accepted until the morning of the event and registrations were carried over for those who signed up to participate at Germanfest, Palmer said.
If mornings aren't your thing, don't worry. The tapping of the keg isn't until noon Saturday, according to the chamber. The stein hoisting competition is at 7 p.m.
“Last year we had almost 60 participants,” Palmer said. “Pretty impressive.”
At 8 a.m. Sunday, a 5K and half marathon will take place. Anyone interested can signup that morning, Palmer said.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the “famous wiener dog races” are slated to begin.
Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy a variety of food — including German — and watch an array of live performances.
“Our event is cultural,” Palmer said. “I feel like when you bring your children there they'll get to experience things as a family, whether it's trying out a new dish that maybe normally wouldn't eat and watch a performance to get educated.”
She said she strives for a family-oriented experience where children might listen to some Polka music “to hopefully fill their hearts.”
“Our entertainers can't wait to be up on stage to perform,” Palmer said, while adding she is blessed to have sponsors to keep the event going. “For the chamber, we're just excited to have this event for our community because all our organizations benefit from this.”
