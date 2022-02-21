Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore presented a certificate proclaiming the month of February 2022 Mattie Bell Stanford and Stanford House Month to Stanford House Director Nancy Brannon during Tuesday's city council meeting.
This month is the 30th anniversary of the Stanford House and what would have been Mattie Bell Stanford's 130th birthday. Stanford was the one to begin planning on a Senior Center for Gainesville and donated the land on which what we now know as the Stanford House sits.
