A Gainesville mom recently completed a rare trifecta.
Noeli Fernandez Torres gave birth to Isandro, Ismael and Isaias Torres on June 2 of this year. They’re identical, which is rare, and she got them without IVF or any other medical help, which is even more rare.
Torres was not trying to get pregnant when she found out she was expecting,
“She in fact was on birth control,” said Torres’ mother Elodia Landeros. “At her very first appointment it was found that they were triplets. The nurses immediately assumed she was on IVF treatments. They were shocked when she told them she wasn’t. They even called the doctor to confirm.”
Along with the usual risks of pregnancy, there were additional concerns in the fact that they were triplets sharing Torres’ petite body, Torres being under five-feet-tall, and risks involved with them being identical.
“They immediately referred her to a specialist for high-risk pregnancies” said Landeros. “Every week to two weeks we went to Fort Worth for her appointments.”
Then the family was told that the three babies shared a placenta, meaning they were identical. However, this also meant there were even more risks with the pregnancy and having all three survive.
“The doctor sat us down to talk. She let us know the Noeli was a rare case within the rare cases. Our previous worries were her being able to carry as close to full term as possible and worried about her health, but now we had new worries,” said Landeros. “She let us know that because they were sharing the same placenta there was a high risk of one or two of the babies taking all the nutrients from the others. At any point in the pregnancy, any one of them can stop developing, stop growing, and not survive.”
The family was braced for any news the doctor would provide, knowing the high risks involved with the pregnancy. The triplets were born prematurely, but still at decent weights, on June 2.
“We saw this entire experience as a gift from God because these boys did an amazing job at sharing. They were never more than a few ounces apart in weight the entire pregnancy,” said Landeros. “The doctors and nurses were in awe at their birth weights for not only preemies but triplets sharing such a small space.”
Torres already had two daughters, 5 and 1, and she and her family were so grateful to add the three boys.
“All the odds were against my kiddo: spontaneous pregnancy, unsure how long she could carry with her petite size, sharing the same placenta and risks that came with that, but my daughter is my hero,” said Landeros. “She carried these boys with no health issues, no swelling, and no complications to healthy big boys. They are thriving and doing amazing with the help of our entire family.”
