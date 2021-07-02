It’s time to celebrate America’s independence this weekend and there’s sure to be something going on in the area that caters to everyone in the family-be it fireworks, a parade, live music or food.
July 3
Denton
The Yankee Doodle Parade starts at 9 a.m. in downtown Denton. Following the parade, from 10 a.m. to noon, families are invited to the Denton Civic Center and Quakertown Park for activities such as bull riding, rock climbing and face painting.
Sanger
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Sanger Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Freedom Fest at the Switzer Splash Pad, 101 Freese Drive. Hot dogs and watermelon will be served. There will also be activities, games and a bike parade.
July 4
Era
Come celebrate the 4th with the Era Volunteer Fire Department at 4823 County Road 321. Hot dogs, chips and all the fixings will be served at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks start at dark. The event is free. However, donations to help the fire department are encouraged.
Gainesville
Crossroads Baptist Church, 2201 W. California St., will host a patriotic service at 11 a.m.
At 6:30 p.m., the church is hosting a first fry and fireworks celebration.
The Gainesville Police Association’s annual July 4th cookout is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at B.P. Douglas Park, 529 N. Throckmorton St. Association members will be serving free chopped brisket sandwiches, beans and potato salad while supplies last. There will also be hot dogs for children who don’t like brisket, organizers said.
Saint Jo
Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K Run starts at 8 a.m. on the Chisholm Trail Square. Registration is from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. in the gazebo on the Square. All participants must be checked in prior to 7:30 a.m. Walkers are welcome.
Tioga
The annual July 4th fundraiser for the Tioga Volunteer Fire Department is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a parade behind 405 N. Florence St. Starting at 6:15 p.m., there will also be food to purchase. Live music begins at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show kicks off at dusk. The fireworks show is free and donations to help the department are encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.