Texoma drivers are paying an average $2.75 per gallon this week for regular unleaded fuel, AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch.
The July 22 data shows the average gas price for the Sherman-Denison metro area is down six cents from the same day last week which gives the area the top lowest gas price average in the state, according to a news release from AAA. However, gas is 94 cents more than it was a year ago when gas averaged $1.81 per gallon in the area.
The statewide gas price average is $2.83 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than last Thursday and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year, officials said.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.16, which is one cent more when compared to a week ago and 97 cents more than the price per gallon last year.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Demand for retail gasoline remains strong across the United States as more people are traveling this summer compared to 2020, officials said. Oil Price Information Service data shows that U.S. gasoline sales climbed 3.6% week-over-week.
According to the Energy Information Administration, regional fuel supply levels increased slightly as did Gulf Coast refinery utilization from the week prior. These factors have likely helped keep Texas gas prices from increasing compared to last week, AAA officials said. Crude oil prices are much more expensive now than they were last year, which is why retail gasoline prices are nearly one dollar more per gallon, on average. The cost of crude makes up roughly half the cost of what people pay at the pump, according to AAA. Crude oil prices have rebound from the steep losses seen early in the week.
“Crude oil prices, which are the biggest factor when it comes to what we pay at the pump, have been on a roller coaster this week,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster was quoted as saying in the release. “Crude prices saw sharp declines early in the week but rebounded quickly. It’s unlikely drivers will see much, if any relief at the pump through the remainder of July.”
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.